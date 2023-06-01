Marte went 1-for-5 with a stolen base and a run scored in Wednesday's 6-0 win over the Rockies.

Marte singled in the first inning but then later reached on a fielder's choice in the sixth and stole second. It was his second steal over the last three games and his sixth of the year, which is already his highest mark since he had 10 in 2019. The 29-year-old has recorded at least one hit in 23-of-26 games he played in during May and is currently riding a 10-game hit streak dating back to May 20. For the year, Marte's slashing .279/.336/.475 with eight homers, 22 RBI, 31 runs and a 15:36 BB:K over 226 plate appearances.