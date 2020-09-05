Ginkel worked around a walk while striking out one in a scoreless inning to record the save in Friday's 6-5 win over the Giants.
Ginkel, who blew a save earlier this week against the Dodgers, was awarded a second opportunity and was much better the this time around. There have been two chances for Diamondback relievers to save games in the ninth inning since Archie Bradley was traded, and both times manager Torey Lovullo opted for Ginkel.
