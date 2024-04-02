Nelson allowed one hit and struck out one over two scoreless innings in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Yankees.
Arizona starter Ryne Nelson was chased after five runs allowed in 2.2 innings, and the Diamondbacks got stellar relief beginning with Kyle Nelson's two frames. The lefty reliever has thrown four scoreless innings to open the season.
