Nelson is on Arizona's roster for its NLDS matchup against the Dodgers, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Nelson was left off the D-backs' roster in favor of Bryce Jarvis ahead of the NL Wild Card Series against Milwaukee, and the two lefties will swap places for the NLDS. Nelson gave up six runs over 3.2 innings across his final five appearances in the regular season, so the Diamondbacks will likely limit him to low-leverage outings.