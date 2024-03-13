Nelson will be held out of action for a few days while he dealing with a groin injury, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo isn't worried that Nelson might not be ready for Opening Day, so it's safe to consider him day-to-day. Nelson is slated to handle a middle relief role for Arizona this season.
