Nelson (groin) allowed one walk over a scoreless and hitless inning in Monday's spring game against Oakland.
Nelson was held back for eight days while dealing with a groin injury, but manager Torey Lovullo never deemed the injury serious enough to impact the pitcher's availability for Opening Day. Nelson is expected to fill a middle-relief role for the Diamondbacks, as he's done each of the last two seasons.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Kyle Nelson: Dealing with groin injury•
-
Diamondbacks' Kyle Nelson: Joins roster for NLDS•
-
Diamondbacks' Kyle Nelson: Held off wild-card roster•
-
Diamondbacks' Kyle Nelson: Listed as Sunday's starter•
-
Diamondbacks' Kyle Nelson: Takes loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Kyle Nelson: Will serve as opener Saturday•