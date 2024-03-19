Watch Now:

Nelson (groin) allowed one walk over a scoreless and hitless inning in Monday's spring game against Oakland.

Nelson was held back for eight days while dealing with a groin injury, but manager Torey Lovullo never deemed the injury serious enough to impact the pitcher's availability for Opening Day. Nelson is expected to fill a middle-relief role for the Diamondbacks, as he's done each of the last two seasons.

