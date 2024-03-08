Gurriel did not require X-rays after exiting Friday's game versus the Cubs following a hit by pitch on the left hand, Jesse Friedman of GoPHNX.com reports.
Gurriel looked to be in plenty of pain after being struck by a Kyle Hendricks offering, but he said after the game that he feels fine. Consider the outfielder day-to-day.
