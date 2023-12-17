Gurriel agreed to a three-year $42 million contract with the Diamondbacks on Sunday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. The deal includes an opt out after the second year and a club option for 2027.

The 30-year-old had a .772 OPS with 24 homers and 82 RBI after being acquired by the Diamondbacks last offseason, and he'll return for another run in the desert. Gurriel split his playing time between left field and designated hitter last season, and he's likely to do so again in 2024.