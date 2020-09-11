Bumgarner did not factor into the decision during Thursday's win against the Dodgers, allowing two runs on seven hits and a pair of walks while striking out two across five innings.

Bumgarner silenced the Dodgers' bats until the third inning, when he surrendered back-to-back solo home runs to Corey Seager and AJ Pollock. Otherwise, the southpaw limited the damage to keep the Diamondbacks in the game. Bumgarner, who had missed four starts with a back injury, was pulled after 72 pitches in his last start during which he took the loss against the Giants. This time around, he stretched it out to 93 pitches, throwing 64 for strikes. The 31-year-old will look to improve upon a 7.52 ERA and 1.56 WHIP on Wednesday at Angel Stadium.