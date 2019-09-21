Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: CItes mechanical, mental tweaks
Kelly said he stopped a summer slide by making two significant adjustments, one mechanical and the other mental, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
Kelly's spot in the rotation was teetering following an August start against the Brewers when manager Torey Lovullo openly considered a change. The right-hander had a 9.20 ERA over an odious six-start stretch, but the manager held off. After that start, Kelly tweaked his mechanics, a slight turn of the hips before driving down the mound. That adjustment added a tick of velocity over his last five starts; Kelly's four-seam fastball averaged 92.08 following that start against Milwaukee and jumped to 93.47 since. "It just allows me to be more athletic," Kelly said, "and not necessarily feel my way through my delivery but just kind of load and go." He also credits an intangible adjustment, realizing he no longer needs to fear opposing hitters. "Just having the confidence," he said, "that I'm good enough as myself and don't need to be any better than what I'm doing is kind of what it boils down to." Kelly has a 1.74 ERA with a 9.3 K/9 over the last five starts.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Holds Padres scoreless•
-
Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Stellar in win over Reds•
-
Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Yields three runs in loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Dominates in 10th win•
-
Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Labors in no-decision•
-
Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: To remain in rotation•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 27 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The final week of the regular season presents many unknowns. But Scott White says it's best...
-
Week 27 Preview: Two-start pitchers
In the final week of the regular season, probable pitchers are mere suggestions. Scott White...
-
Early second base rankings for 2020
Second base offers its share of high-end hitters, but its depth will largely depend on the...
-
Waivers: Any hope for returning aces?
Some big-name pitchers made their long-awaited returns Tuesday, but is it too little, too late?...
-
Week 26 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The waiver wire offers no shortage of usable hitters for the second-to-last week of the season,...
-
Week 26 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Luis Severino is coming back just in time for a two-start week. Scott White weighs him against...