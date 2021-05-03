Kelly allowed two earned runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out six across 5.2 innings Sunday in the win over the Rockies. He did not factor in the decision.

Kelly's only runs allowed came via a two-run home run by Trevor Story in the third inning. It was enough to take the win away from Kelly, but he still had a solid performance. The 32-year-old has been much better in his last three starts (six runs allowed in 16.2 innings) than his first three starts (15 runs allowed in 16 innings).