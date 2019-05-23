Kelly (4-5) allowed four earned runs on five hits and four walks while striking out none across 1.2 innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Padres.

Kelly allowed five hitters to reach base in the first inning, punctuated by a two-RBI single by Eric Hosmer. Things didn't go much better to begin the second frame, and he was ultimately pulled after following his fourth earned run with consecutive walks. While this was his shortest outing of the season, Kelly had another blowup outing in his start on May 6, allowing seven earned runs across four innings. His skills match his 4.75 ERA and 1.55 WHIP, as he's posted a 1.4 HR/9 while handing out 3.7 BB/9 across 53 innings. Things aren't likely to get much better in his next start, currently scheduled for Tuesday at Coors Field.