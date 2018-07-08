Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Drives in three

Goldschmidt went 2-for-3 with a home run, walk, three RBI and two runs Saturday in the Diamondbacks' 20-5 win over the Padres.

Goldschmidt blasted one of five home runs on the night for Arizona, which set a single-game franchise scoring record in the rout. Arizona used a well-balanced attack to dispatch the Padres, as Goldschmidt's three RBI matched three other players for the team lead. The first baseman's slow start through the first two months of the season now looks to be a distant memory; he's slashing an incredible .376/.471/.752 with 13 home runs, 32 RBI and 29 runs over his last 34 games, though he hasn't provided any steals over that stretch.