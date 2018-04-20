Diamondbacks' Randall Delgado: To see team doctors Friday
Delgado (oblique) will be examined by the Diamondbacks' medical staff Friday, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.
Delgado's velocity has apparently been down in his most recent rehab appearance, so the team medical staff will take a look at him to see if a bigger issue is in play. The right-hander says he feels good though, so that's a good sign at least. Most recently, Delgado was able to stretch out to two innings in a rehab start with High-A Visalia.
