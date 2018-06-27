Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Activated and starting Wednesday

Ray (oblique) was activated from the 10-day disabled list Wednesday and will start against the Marlins.

Ray is possibly being rushed back, as he was originally scheduled to make one more rehab start but will start in Miami instead. He threw just 66 pitches in his most recent rehab start so may be on a limited pitch count, but the Diamondbacks needed to call on him anyway as Clay Buchholz hit the disabled list with an oblique injury. Alex Avila was placed on the disabled list with a strained right hamstring in a corresponding move.