Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Fans four in no-decision

Ray struck out four and allowed one run on four hits and a walk in six innings in a no-decision against the Cubs on Sunday.

Ray turned in a strong outing, but his offense managed just three hits on the afternoon. The lone run he allowed didn't come until the sixth inning off a Javier Baez triple. The 27-year-old southpaw lowered his ERA to 3.95 with a 30:16 K:BB in 27.1 innings. He'll get a rematch with the Cubs at home this Friday.