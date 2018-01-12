Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Settles at $3.95 million

Ray agreed to a one-year, $3.95 million contract with the Diamondbacks on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Ray broke out in his age-25 season, posting a 2.89 ERA and finishing fourth among qualified starters in strikeout percentage (32.8). He still walks too many batters and can be susceptible to the long ball, but even with those warts, Ray has a strong case as a fantasy SP1 heading into 2018.