Diamondbacks' Robbie Ray: Struggles with control
Ray allowed two earned runs on three hits and four walks while striking out six across four innings Sunday against the Giants. He did not factor into the decision.
Ray escaped the sloppy outing relatively unscathed, not surrendering an extra-base hit in his short start. However, he racked up 87 pitches while recording just 16 outs thanks to struggles with his control. The low-point of his effort came in the third inning when he allowed the first four batters he faced to reach base, including a bases-loaded walk that forced in a run. There's still plenty of strikeout upside in Ray's game as he's managed 67 strikeouts in 52.2 innings this season, but he's managed to pitch six innings in just two of his 10 starts. He'll look to work deeper into his next start, likely to be a rematch against the Giants on Friday.
