Nelson was forced to leave Thursday's start against the Giants after taking a comebacker to his right wrist in the second inning, Jesse Friedman of GoPHNX.com reports.
Nelson worked two scoreless innings while allowing two hits before exiting. The nature of the injury is currently unclear, though he'll likely undergo an MRI or X-ray to determine the severity of the damage.
