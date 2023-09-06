Nelson has worked to improve his slider during his time in the minors, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Nelson's slider has shown progress over his last few starts at Triple-A Reno. "From the reports that I've gotten, it is (a little sharper)," Arizona pitching coach Brent Strom said. "It's a little bit harder. He's locating it more. Hasn't made as many mistakes with it." Nelson's made four starts for the Aces since his demotion in mid-August, pitching to a respectable 3.74 ERA (2.65 over the last three). The right-hander was part of the Diamondbacks' rotation for the first four-and-a-half months, posting a 5.74 ERA in 24 starts. Despite a mid-90s fastball, Nelson struggled to miss bats, and the organization is hoping an improved slider will help. If the club reaches down to the minors for a starter Thursday, Nelson, whose last outing was Sept. 2, is the most likely candidate. Arizona needs a starter after it demoted Slade Cecconi on Sunday.