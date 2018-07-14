Miller (elbow) underwent an MRI on Thursday, but the team has yet to announce an official reading on the results, Tori McElhaney of MLB.com reports.

The Diamondbacks placed Miller on the 10-day disabled list Thursday with a preliminary diagnosis of right elbow inflammation after he exited his start against the Rockies a day earlier upon giving up five runs in the first inning. According to manager Torey Lovullo, Miller was evaluated by a team physician, who ruled "everything was OK" with regards to the structural integrity of the right-hander's surgically repaired elbow. However, the Diamondbacks still want Dr. Neal ElAttrache, the surgeon who performed Miller's May 2017 Tommy John surgery, to analyze the MRI results early next week, at which point a formal diagnosis should be revealed. Miller is eligible to return from the DL after the All-Star break, but he'll at least need to complete a bullpen session or two and face hitters in batting practice before being activated.