Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker: Sent to DL
Walker was placed on the 10-day disabled list Sunday with right forearm inflammation.
Walker's injury cropped up during his Saturday start against the Dodgers. He initially wasn't going to undergo an MRI on his forearm, but manager Torey Lovullo now says that he'll undergo that testing Monday, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports. A timeline for his return should come into focus following his MRI. He'll be eligible to return on April 25 at the earliest.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker: Not scheduled for MRI•
-
Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker: Sidelined with right forearm tightness•
-
Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker: Leaves Saturday's start prematurely•
-
Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker: Puts together quality start•
-
Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker: Yields three runs in no-decision•
-
Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker: Whiffs seven in final spring start•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Losing Josh Donaldson doesn't sting as badly if you have his replacement, says our Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 4
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...
-
Roto trade values chart
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...