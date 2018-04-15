Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker: Sent to DL

Walker was placed on the 10-day disabled list Sunday with right forearm inflammation.

Walker's injury cropped up during his Saturday start against the Dodgers. He initially wasn't going to undergo an MRI on his forearm, but manager Torey Lovullo now says that he'll undergo that testing Monday, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports. A timeline for his return should come into focus following his MRI. He'll be eligible to return on April 25 at the earliest.