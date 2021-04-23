Widener allowed four runs on five hits and one walk while striking out seven over 5.1 innings in a no-decision against the Reds on Thursday.

He gave up homers to Jesse Winker, Nick Castellanos and Eugenio Suarez, but the last two were in the sixth inning as Widener tired, and remember this was in Great American Ball Park. After fanning seven with only one free pass issued, Widener now sits with an 18:6 K:BB in 22.1 innings this season, lending some credence to a 2.82 ERA. The right-hander lines up to face the Padres at home next week.