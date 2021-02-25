Locastro enters the 2021 season without a defined role, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. "I'm ready for whatever role is put in front of me," he said. "I've come off the bench a lot. I've started a few games - day games, travel day games. But I'm ready for whatever role."

While the Diamondbacks faltered in 2020, Locastro had his best season, slashing .290/.395/.464 (134 wRC+) over 82 plate appearances. He'll need to maintain that level of production over a longer haul to be given a larger role, which could occur pending the team's plan for Ketel Marte. The Diamondbacks are mulling over a plan where Marte would bounce back and forth between center field and second base. There are still pieces to fall into place, but the speedy Locastro (26 SBs in 332 plate appearances) could carve out a larger role for himself in 2021.