Henry didn't factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing five runs on nine hits and a walk over 4.1 innings against the Cubs. He struck out three.

After yielding a pair of runs in back-to-back starts, Henry had a tough time getting through the Cubs order. While he didn't surrender a home run, the Cubs accounted for six extra-base hits off Henry while Henry generated a season-low three strikeouts. With Jordan Montgomery set to join the D-Backs rotation Friday, it appears as though Henry could be the odd man out and is likely to be pushed into the bullpen.