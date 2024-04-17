Henry didn't factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing five runs on nine hits and a walk over 4.1 innings against the Cubs. He struck out three.
After yielding a pair of runs in back-to-back starts, Henry had a tough time getting through the Cubs order. While he didn't surrender a home run, the Cubs accounted for six extra-base hits off Henry while Henry generated a season-low three strikeouts. With Jordan Montgomery set to join the D-Backs rotation Friday, it appears as though Henry could be the odd man out and is likely to be pushed into the bullpen.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Tommy Henry: Fans six at Coors Field•
-
Diamondbacks' Tommy Henry: Punches out five in no-decision•
-
Diamondbacks' Tommy Henry: Falters in season debut•
-
Diamondbacks' Tommy Henry: Opens in rotation•
-
Diamondbacks' Tommy Henry: Could open in rotation•
-
Diamondbacks' Tommy Henry: Bounces back•