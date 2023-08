Arizona acquired Pham in a trade with the Mets on Tuesday, Andy Martino of SNY.tv reports.

The sell-off in Queens continues. Pham inked a one-year, $6 million contract with the Mets over the winter and had slashed .268/.348/.472 with 10 homers and 11 steals through 79 games (264 plate appearances) this season. He can help out in the corner outfield and also cycle in at designated hitter as the Diamondbacks look to make the playoffs for the first time since 2017.