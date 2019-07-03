Diamondbacks' Wilmer Flores: Has resumed full activity

Flores (foot) has resumed full baseball activity, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Manager Torey Lovullo said Flores is taking groundballs and moving around freely. This, after the injured second baseman was already swinging a bat in a controlled environment. Flores, who fractured his right foot and hasn't played since May 19, is close to beginning a rehab assignment.

