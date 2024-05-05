Flores went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 14-3 loss to the Phillies.

Flores has gone 6-for-19 (.316) with three RBI, a homer, a double, and a 3:3 BB:K over his last seven contests. It's been more of the same for Flores this year -- he began the year in a utility role, but he's earned a short-side platoon role with LaMonte Wade at first base over the first month of the campaign. The Giants have had good infield health so far, so it's unlikely Flores carves out a much larger role. He's slashing .234/.322/.325 with five extra-base hits, 12 RBI and seven runs scored across 90 plate appearances.