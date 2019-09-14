Diamondbacks' Wilmer Flores: Out of Saturday's lineup

Flores is not in Saturday's lineup against the Reds.

He is hitting .276 with one home run in 29 at-bats this month. Flores has started in seven of the last 10 games with six of those starts coming against same-handed pitching. Ildemaro Vargas is starting at second base and batting leadoff.

