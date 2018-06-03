Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Evens record with win over Marlins
Greinke (4-4) allowed one run on seven hits and one walk while striking out six over 6.2 innings in a win over the Marlins on Saturday.
The 34-year-old took advantage of a favorable matchup and picked up his first win in over a month. He was ahead in the count all night, throwing first-pitch strikes to 23 of 27 batters faced. Greinke now has a 1.64 ERA at home this season and a 6.14 ERA away from Chase Field. He will have a tough time improving much on that road mark next week with a trip to Colorado on tap.
