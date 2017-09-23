Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Mauled by Marlins on Friday

Greinke got tagged for eight runs on nine hits -- including three home runs -- and two walks over four innings Friday while striking out three, but he didn't factor into the decision in a 13-11 win over the Marlins.

It was Greinke's worst outing of the year, snapping a streak of five straight quality starts for the veteran righty. He'll try to shake it off and build some momentum for the playoffs in his final start of the regular season Wednesday at home against the Giants, who he's dominated in 2017 with a 1.83 ERA and 16:3 K:BB over three starts and 19.2 innings.