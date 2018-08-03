Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke: Six strong innings

Greinke (12-6) allowed two earned runs on four hits and one walk while striking out five across six innings but took the loss Thursday against the Giants.

Greinke was taken deep by Evan Longoria in the first inning, but rebounded by not allowing another earned run until the fifth inning. He relied on the good control he's displayed all season -- he has surrendered 1.6 BB/9 -- as well as eight groundball outs to record his fourth consecutive quality start. Despite taking the loss, there's little to be concerned about as Greinke remains among the National League leaders in strikeouts (148), WHIP (1.04) and ERA (2.96).