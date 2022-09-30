Heaney (4-3) earned the win Thursday over the Padres. He allowed three hits and a walk while striking out six over four scoreless innings.

Heaney entered the game with the Dodgers trailing, but they pulled ahead in the sixth inning before he was removed. The southpaw threw 44 of 69 pitches for strikes as he prepares for what's likely to be a bullpen role in the playoffs. The 31-year-old trimmed his ERA to 2.88 with a 1.08 WHIP and 103:19 K:BB through 68.2 innings across 15 appearances this year. The Dodgers announced their rotation plans for a six-game series against the Rockies to close out the year, and Heaney was not expected to start any of them, so he's likely to operate as a long reliever going forward, though he could step in for a spot start if plans change.