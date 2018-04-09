Barnes got a rare start at second base Sunday, going 0-for-2 before being lifted for a pinch hitter in an extra-inning win over the Giants.

Manager Dave Roberts got his backup catcher in the lineup against the left-handed Ty Blach, but he was lifted in favor of Chase Utley when the southpaw was pulled after six innings. Barnes' stock rose heading into the season after he broke out to the tune of a .289/.408/.486 slash line in 262 plate appearances in 2017, but Yasmani Grandal's hot start at the plate has limited the versatile catcher to occasional starts against lefties. The 28-year-old should still see enough action to remain relevant in two-catcher formats, but those in standard leagues can probably find a better option on waivers.