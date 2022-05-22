Barnes went 1-for-1 with a solo home run and scored an additional run in Saturday's 7-4 victory against Philadelphia.

Barnes came into the game as a pinch runner in the eighth inning and came around to score on a Gavin Lux single. Barnes remained in the contest and got a chance to bat in the ninth, lifting a solo homer to left field. Though Will Smith is firmly entrenched as the Dodgers' primary backstop, Barnes has hit well this season, slashing .267/.353/.578 with four homers, nine RBI and a 5:8 BB:K.