Treinen (back) signed a one-year, $10 million contract with the Dodgers on Wednesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Treinen lost his job as Oakland's closer in 2019 as he struggled with shoulder and back issues, but he is expected to be fully healthy for spring training. The right-hander will pitch out of the Dodgers' bullpen after posting a career-worst 4.91 ERA and 1.62 WHIP last season, although the ability to perform in lower-leverage situations behind Kenley Jansen could allow Treinen to bounce back in 2020.

