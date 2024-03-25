Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Sunday that Miller will start the second game of Los Angeles' home-opening set against the Cardinals that starts Thursday, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

In the Dodgers' season-opening two-game series against San Diego in South Korea, Tyler Glasnow started Game 1 and was followed by Yoshinobu Yamamoto in Game 2. However, with the team now back on U.S. soil and approaching the traditional opening series, Miller will follow Glasnow in the rotation while Yamamoto will get the ball third. Miller has had a decent spring, posting a 2.77 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 9:3 K:BB over 13 innings and finishing his exhibition slate with four shutout frames against the Angels on Sunday.