Miller (1-0) earned the win Friday against the Cardinals, allowing just two hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out 11.

Miller was superb Friday, striking out 11 of the 21 batters he faced while allowing just three baserunners en route to his first win of the campaign. The 24-year-old Miller impressed as a rookie, going 11-4 with a 3.76 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 119 strikeouts across 22 starts last season. He figures to be a key piece in the Dodgers' rotation again in 2024 -- Miller's currently in line for a home start versus San Francisco in his next outing.