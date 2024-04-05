Miller (1-1) took the loss Friday against the Cubs, allowing five runs on four hits and two walks over 1.2 innings. He struck out two.

After striking out 11 over six scoreless innings in his first start of the season, Miller crashed back to earth Friday, surrendering five runs in the second inning before departing with two outs in the frame. The 25-year-old right-hander has already endured the ups and downs typical of a young pitcher, though his long-term outlook remains encouraging. He'll look to bounce back in his next outing, currently lined up for next week in Minnesota.