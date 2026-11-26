Miller "appears destined for the bullpen" next season, Dan Hayes and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic report.

Acquired from the Dodgers last week in a trade that sent Royce Lewis to Los Angeles, Miller has lots of past starting experience but has primarily been used in a relief role the past two seasons. The Twins evidently plan to keep him in a bullpen role for 2027, though it's possible they'll give the righty another chance to start down the line. Miller broke out with a 3.76 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 119:32 K:BB across 124.1 regular-season innings as a rookie in 2023, but he's struggled mightly from a results and health perspective since then. He'll turn 28 in April and has minor-league options remaining, so Miller isn't a lock to be on the Opening Day roster.