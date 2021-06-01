Graterol (forearm) pitched a scoreless, 11-pitch inning with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Monday.
The righty induced two groundouts and a flyout en route to a 1-2-3 inning. This marks a positive step toward the return of Graterol, who has pitched just 1.1 total innings with the Dodgers in 2021. Upon activation, Graterol figures to be have a substantial, high-leverage role out of an injury-riddled bullpen.
