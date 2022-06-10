Graterol (2-2) pitched a scoreless inning to earn the win against the White Sox on Thursday.
Dodgers starter Tyler Anderson allowed four straight batters to reach base in the fourth inning, so the team turned to Graterol with the bases loaded to stem the tide. The right-hander began by hitting Adam Engel with a pitch to allow a run to score, and he then gave up a sacrifice fly. However, Graterol was able to retire the final two batters of the frame to limit the damage. Los Angeles responded with six runs in the top of the fifth to take the lead and put Graterol in line for the win. Graterol hs been a key cog in the team's bullpen this season with a career-high seven holds in addition to the pair of victories.
