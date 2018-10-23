Dodgers' Caleb Ferguson: Not on World Series roster
Ferguson is not on the Dodgers' World Series roster.
Ferguson spent both the NLDS and NLCS on the roster, appearing in six games and facing a combined 10 batters, retiring nine and walking one. He'll be replaced by Scott Alexander for the World Series.
