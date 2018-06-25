Dodgers' Caleb Ferguson: Surrenders rotation spot to Kershaw
Ferguson, who appeared out of the bullpen in relief of Clayton Kershaw (back) in Saturday's 8-3 win over the Mets, is expected to piggyback the southpaw again Thursday against the Cubs, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports. "[Working out of the bullpen is] something for [Ferguson] to grow on, that his pregame can be amended and he can be successful," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said.
Ferguson had been in line to make his fourth start with the Dodgers on Saturday, but the surprise return of Kershaw, who was initially scheduled to make a rehab start in the minors the same day, resulted in an assignment to the bullpen. With Kershaw being eased back in for only three innings (55 pitches), Ferguson still ended up getting plenty of work in long relief, and made quite the impression. He tossed four scoreless frames and worked around a few jams while striking out six batters, matching his best total from any of his previous three starts. Kershaw will likely face fewer restrictions against the Cubs, so expect Ferguson to see a lighter innings count out of the bullpen in his next appearance.
