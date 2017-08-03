Dodgers' Chris Hatcher: Nearing rehab with Triple-A
Hatcher (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Friday, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.
Hatcher has been on the shelf since late June, but it appears that his ailing shoulder is getting back to normal now that he's completed a couple rehab outings with the Dodgers' rookie-league affiliate in the Arizona League. If all goes well during his time in OKC, the right-hander could get back to the big-league bullpen in the next week or two. Prior to getting injured, Hatcher held a 4.66 ERA and a 10.6 K/9 in 36.2 innings of relief.
