Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Explodes in first game back from IL
Taylor went 3-for-4 with a three-run home run, three runs scored, four RBI and a walk in the Dodgers' 16-3 rout of the Blue Jays on Tuesday.
In his first game after being activated from the 10-day injured list with a forearm injury, Taylor absolutely exploded in the Dodgers' 16-run outburst, blasting a three-run homer for his ninth of the season as part of a three-hit, four RBI day. The 28-year-old is slashing .268/.342/.468 across 265 at-bats, and this huge performance shows he's fully healthy coming off the injury.
