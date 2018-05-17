Taylor went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in a loss to the Marlins on Wednesday.

Taylor's early-season struggles saw him demoted to sixth in the order against righties May 11 (still leading off against southpaws). The super-utility man has responded well with a .333/.400/.500 triple-slash in the five games since his downgrade in the lineup. Taylor's overall .240/.309/.417 slash line still pales in comparison to last year's breakout numbers, but this could be the spark that gets his season back on track.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories