Taylor went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in a loss to the Marlins on Wednesday.

Taylor's early-season struggles saw him demoted to sixth in the order against righties May 11 (still leading off against southpaws). The super-utility man has responded well with a .333/.400/.500 triple-slash in the five games since his downgrade in the lineup. Taylor's overall .240/.309/.417 slash line still pales in comparison to last year's breakout numbers, but this could be the spark that gets his season back on track.