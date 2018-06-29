Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Strikes out six in no-decision

Kershaw tossed five innings Thursday, striking out six while yielding one run on four hits in an 11-5 loss to the Cubs.

Kershaw left the game with the lead, but the Dodgers bullpen allowed 10 runs over the final four frames. The 30-year-old lefty has allowed three runs with a 10:1 K:BB in eight innings since his return from the DL. He should gradually go deeper into ballgames as he gets re-acclimated to MLB competition. Kershaw will get a solid home matchup against the Pirates next Tuesday.