Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Strong in no-decision

Kershaw settled for a no-decision in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Phillies, allowing just one run on six hits while striking out six over seven innings.

Kershaw turned in a vintage performance before reliever Julio Urias allowed a two-run homer to Bryce Harper to deny Kershaw the win. The 31-year-old left-hander has allowed two or fewer runs in five of his nine starts this year, posting a 3.20 ERA and 1.05 WHIP in 59 innings. Kershaw carries a 5-0 record into Friday's start in San Francisco.