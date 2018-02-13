Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Tabbed as Opening Day starter

Kershaw was named the Dodgers' Opening Day starter Tuesday, Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times reports.

This comes as no surprise to anyone given the southpaw's status as one of the top pitchers in baseball. Kershaw is coming off yet another dominant season in which he posted a 2.31 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 10.4 K/9. He'll now spend spring training gearing up for his Opening Day assignment at home against the Giants.