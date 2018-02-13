Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Tabbed as Opening Day starter
Kershaw was named the Dodgers' Opening Day starter Tuesday, Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times reports.
This comes as no surprise to anyone given the southpaw's status as one of the top pitchers in baseball. Kershaw is coming off yet another dominant season in which he posted a 2.31 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 10.4 K/9. He'll now spend spring training gearing up for his Opening Day assignment at home against the Giants.
More News
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Will start Game 1 of World Series•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Will start Game 5•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Will toe rubber for NLCS Game 1•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Uncharacteristic outing in Saturday's no-decision•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Facing abbreviated start Saturday•
-
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Tallies win No. 18 with eight-inning effort•
-
Regression Candidates: Hitters
Heath Cummings highlights some unsustainable performances from 2017, and tells you what you...
-
Ranking Twins' Fantasy assets
The Twins made a surprise appearance in the postseason in 2017, but they still have a lot of...
-
Ranking the Tigers' Fantasy assets
The Detroit Tigers are entering a rebuild, with prospects on the way that could help in 20...
-
Ranking Indians' Fantasy assets
The Indians have a loaded roster that is the favorite to reach the playoffs, but there's far...
-
Ranking Blue Jays' Fantasy assets
The Blue Jays are stuck in organization limbo, ushering out an older era of players while waiting...
-
Ranking Angels' Fantasy assets
Welcome to contention, Mike Trout. The Angels have added enough quality pieces to attract attention...